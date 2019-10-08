Join Cumberland County 4-H on Saturday, Oct. 19, for a free horse clinic open to all youth ages 8-18.
You do not have to be a 4-H member to attend this clinic. The clinic will he held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sarah Simpson, owner of Twisted S Equine, will present a clinic on horsemanship, showmanship and speed classes.
The deadline to RSVP is Oct. 9. If you wish to attend this clinic, call the Cumberland County Extension Office at 217-849-3931. The clinic will be held at Destiny Horse Boarding in rural Charleston.
Bring the horse you intend to use for these classes when you come. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact your local Extension Office. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs. If you would like more information about 4-H programming in Cumberland county, contact Jaylynn Maxey at the Cumberland County Extension office at 217-849-3931 or visit our website at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/ccdms/index.html.
