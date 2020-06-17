Illinois Free Fishing Days that is slated for June 19-22 coincide with Father's Day weekend.

Free Fishing Days is a four-day celebration of fishing in Illinois when anglers can fish without purchasing a fishing license, salmon stamp or inland trout stamp.

Some of the area fishing holes under the direction of IDNR include:

  • Carlyle Lake
  • Centralia Lake
  • Forbes Lake
  • Governor Bond Lake
  • Kinmundy Reservoir
  • Raccoon Lake
  • Ramsey Lake
  • Lake Sara
  • Vandalia Lake

Anglers should check the hours of their favorite spot before heading out. Visit the IDNR online, ifishillinois.org/profiles/selector.php.

