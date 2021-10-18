Free dental care
In recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.
Now in its seventh year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Aspen Dental’s Day of Service is Saturday, Nov. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at offices in Springfield (West), Springfield, Mattoon, Forsyth, Danville.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a participating Aspen Dental office in their community and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, and veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war. What’s more, during the COVID-19 pandemic, dentists have reported increases in teeth-grinding, cavities and gum disease, largely attributed to pandemic-related stress and changes in health habits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.