Those with SNAP or Medical Cards can apply for assistance in receiving a free cellphone and minutes at the First Presbyterian Church, 600 W. Temple, Effingham from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
To meet the requirements of social distancing, those passing a health screen will be allowed to enter one at a time into the church social hall and work with volunteers who are available to help complete the online application process.
“When you need a cellphone to apply for a job and you need a job to afford a cellphone, qualified candidates lacking tech can fall unfairly behind,” said Effingham City Commissioner Libby Moeller. “This is an opportunity for people to get the technology that they need.”
For questions, call and leave a message at the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.
