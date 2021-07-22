State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, would like his constituents in the 107th district to know about the “Museums in the Park” program available for the 2021-22 season.
Any constituent, and up to three guests, may use Wilhour’s Constituent Education Resource Card to receive complimentary General Admission to 26 museums, zoos, garden and aquarium in the Chicago area.
“As families emerge from the lockdowns and restrictions from the past 15 months, I’d like to encourage everyone to consider visiting not only the museums and attractions in our area, like the Historic Vandalia State House, but the many world-class museums in the Chicago area with my personal pass,” said Wilhour. “Those institutions are opportunities for you, your children and grandchildren to enjoy and explore the arts, sciences, nature and culture.”
The following institutions are participating in this program:
Adler Planetarium The Art Institute of Chicago
Brookfield Zoo/CZS Chicago Academy of Sciences/
Chicago Botanic Garden Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Chicago Children’s Museum Chicago History Museum
DuSable Museum of African American History The Field Museum
Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center Lincoln Park Zoo
Museum of Contemporary Art Museum of Science and Industry
National Museum of Mexican Art National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts &
John G. Shedd Aquarium Culture
The Resource Card provides admission for the cardholder plus three guests when presented with a signed letter from Wilhour. The card is valid until Dec. 31, 2022.
For more information and to reserve the use of the card, contact the district office at 217-994-9348.
