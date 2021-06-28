Fraudulent unemployment claims are on the rise again.
If you have received a letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES), or your employer notified you that an unemployment claim has been filed in your name and you did not file that claim, it is important to stop that claim as soon as possible. Do not ignore it. This is a form of identity theft. Someone has gained access to your sensitive information, such as Social Security number, date of birth, and possibly more.
Bring any paperwork you’ve received into the Effingham County Case Manager’s office and, with help from the local IDES office, that claim will be stopped immediately. The case manager will also give you a checklist of ways to further protect yourself from fraudulent activity.
Note that IDES will never request personal information via text. Fraudulent text messages appearing to be from IDES are circulating once again. Do not reply to these texts or click on the links provided. This is a scam. IDES will not send a text.
The Effingham County Case Manager is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third, Suite 2 to help people apply and certify for unemployment, report fraudulent unemployment claims, apply for SNAP and Medicaid, as well as help with other issues affecting people impacted by COVID.
To contact the Effingham County Case Manager, email effcocasemanager@gmail.com or call 224-209-6638.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.