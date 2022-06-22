Farina
The Farina Fourth of July Celebration will be at Farina Village Park Sunday, July 3. The following activities are scheduled.
Noon — Food Stand opens, Beer Garden (Basketball Court)
2 p.m. — Parade registration
3 p.m. — Parade
3:45-5 p.m. — SIETC Rebels (Elite Tumble & Cheer)
4 p.m. — Inflatables, pony rides, kids games and bingo
5 p.m. — Cake Walk (Pavilion); opening with the National Anthem
5:15-7:30 p.m. — The John & Dave Duo
7:30-9:15 p.m. — Matt Poss Band
9:15 p.m. — Raffle Drawing
9:30 p.m. — Fireworks
10 p.m.-? — Matt Poss Band
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.