Farina

The Farina Fourth of July Celebration will be at Farina Village Park Sunday, July 3. The following activities are scheduled.

Noon — Food Stand opens, Beer Garden (Basketball Court)

2 p.m. — Parade registration

3 p.m. — Parade

3:45-5 p.m. — SIETC Rebels (Elite Tumble & Cheer)

4 p.m. — Inflatables, pony rides, kids games and bingo

5 p.m. — Cake Walk (Pavilion); opening with the National Anthem

5:15-7:30 p.m. — The John & Dave Duo

7:30-9:15 p.m. — Matt Poss Band

9:15 p.m. — Raffle Drawing

9:30 p.m. — Fireworks

10 p.m.-? — Matt Poss Band

