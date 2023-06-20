Lake Sara
The Friends of Lake Sara are sponsoring the 37th Annual Lake Sara Fireworks on Monday, July 3. The fireworks will begin promptly at 9:15 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be held on Saturday, July 8.
The best way to see the fireworks is from a boat on Lake Sara. Terry Trueblood, Commander of the Effingham County Dive and Rescue Team, shares the following tips for safe water viewing:
- Check your boat’s navigation lights before July 3. Your boat must have a white light (stern), and red and green lights (forward).
- Be sure your battery is good and fully charged
- Follow the post-dusk speed limit of 10 mph
- Ensure you have a life jacket for each passenger and everyone under the age of 13 is wearing a life jacket
- Avoid overloading your boat
- Designate a driver if you plan to have alcohol on your boat
- Respect the safety perimeter that the Effingham Water Authority (EWA) and Dive Team boats will be patrolling
Both EWA and DNR police will be patrolling the waters before, during and after the fireworks.
To observe the fireworks from land, come to the Lake Sara Beach at the end of Beach Road. To avoid traffic congestion and keep a safety corridor, there will be no parking allowed on either Beach Road or Moccasin Road. The entrance will be closed promptly at 9 p.m. There is plenty of parking available near the beach. You are also welcome to view from your car.
Following the fireworks, be patient as the parking lots are emptied in an orderly fashion and be prepared to follow designated routes. All traffic leaving the beach area will go north on Beach Road in a single lane. At the intersection of Beach Rd. and 1600th Ave. (Moccasin Rd), motorists will have the choice of going west or east. Traffic going east on 1600th Ave. toward 1000th St. (Lake Sara Rd.) will turn left to get to State Highway 32/33.
The Lake Sara Fireworks are paid for solely by private and business donations. Donations may be sent to Lake Sara Fireworks Fund, Attn: Randy Thoele, 14660 N. 6th Ave., Effingham, IL 62401.
Dieterich
The Village of Dieterich's Independence Day Celebration will be Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, at Dieterich Liberty Park.
On July 3, the Feudin' Hillbillys will perform at 8 p.m.
The celebration will kick off July 4 with the Firecracker 5K at 7:30 a.m. followed by the "American Icon" Parade at 11 a.m.
Schedule of events on July 4 include:
Porkburger Stand: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Balloon Artist: Noon-3 p.m.
Pony Rides: 1 p.m.
Bags Tournament: 2 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull: 1:30 p.m.
Turtle Races: 4 p.m.
Avery Bohnhoff: 4-5 p.m.
DFD Side by Side Raffle: 5 p.m.
Dakota Danielle: 5:30-7 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.
Little King and Queen Pageant: 7 p.m.
Fireworks: 9:15 p.m.
The day also will include Bounce Houses, Water Balloon Launch and Hoop Shoot.
Beer Garden and food trucks will be available both days.
Commented
