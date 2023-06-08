Marcia M. Meis, Director of the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts, announced that 396 out of 400 Illinois associate judges who filed requests for reappointment to their office for a new four-year term have been retained. Having certified the results of more than 400 total ballots cast in Illinois’ 25 circuit courts, Meis informed that each successful candidate received votes that tallied three-fifths or greater in favor of their reappointment. Four associate judges did not receive the requisite number of votes for reappointment. They resided in Cook County, 12 Circuit and 18th Circuit. The new term of office for each reappointed associate judge will begin on July 1 and terminate on June 30, 2027.
Pursuant to Illinois’ Constitution, associate judges serve a term of office of four years. The Illinois Constitution vests in the Supreme Court the authority to provide, by rule, for the associate judges appointment process in Illinois. With the adoption of Supreme Court Rule 39 in 1971, the quadrennial reappointment election of associate judges is accomplished through the casting of ballots by circuit court judges eligible to vote. Amended Supreme Court Rule 39(a) provides that the terms of all associate judges in office shall expire on June 30 of every fourth year, unless the associate judge is appointed after April 1 during the reappointment year and thereby subject to reappointment in the next quadrennial reappointment period.
The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts administers all associate judge elections on behalf of the Supreme Court. The 2023 quadrennial reappointment election is the 13th reappointment election since the 1970 amendments to the judicial article of the Illinois Constitution.
In the Fourth Judicial Circuit, the following associate judges have been reappointed:
Jeffrey A. DeLong
Nathan A. Frisch
Christopher W. Matoush
Douglas C. Gruenke
Ericka A. Sanders
J. Marc Kelly
Allan F. Lolie
