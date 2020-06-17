Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications from organizations providing services to senior citizens, children, victims of domestic violence, or individuals needing mental health services.
Applicants must demonstrate a need for funding due to the pandemic or the impact of following public health recommendations taken to flatten the curve of COVID-19 infections locally. Funds are available to any organization (for profit or not for profit) that is providing charitable services in southeastern Illinois.
“In this time of need, it is critical that these organizations have the resources they need to continue to operate at the highest capacity,” said Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation. “While everyone has been impacted in some way by the COVID-19 outbreak, we recognize that some populations have been disproportionately affected. Our initial round of funding focuses on organizations serving the most vulnerable populations.”
Grant requests can include general operating (and staff) costs as long as the applicant demonstrates an ability to continue providing services to the priority populations.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, in partnership with Lumpkin Family Foundation, has established a Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund to support organizations directly serving local residents and families most affected by emerging health, economic and social impacts related to COVID-19. The Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief Fund is overseen by a Fund Advisory Committee: Bruce Karmazin (Lumpkin Family Foundation), Dr. Colleen Bingham (Family Care Medical Associates), Julie Everett (Smith Moore), Dr. Scott Bloomberg (Bloomberg Chiropractic), Rick Hall (Mattoon in Motion, Mattoon City Council), Amy Card (Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation), and Kelly Willenborg (MyMemoryWorx).
Applications for the Southeastern Illinois COVID-19 Relief are available online at www.enrichingourcommunity.org/Grants. The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 29. Contact Maggie Meylor, Grants Administrator, at 217-342-5413 or maggie@enrichingourcommunity.org, with any questions about the grant application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.