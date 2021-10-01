The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) will once again be offering Flu Vaccination Clinics. Getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the flu. Different flu strains circulate every flu season, making it important that you get an annual flu shot.
Adult flu clinics for 19 years and over – ECHD will hold drive-through flu vaccination clinics Tuesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Friday, October 1 2021 until the end of October 2021.
Masks are required. Please wear short sleeved shirts and no coat in the car so it is easier to receive your shot. Have your insurance card and license out for ECHD employees to scan.
Kids Flu Clinics for ages 18 and under – The ECHD will hold a kid’s flu vaccination clinic on Monday October 18th from Noon to 7 p.m. at the Health Department’s offices, 901 West Virginia Ave, Effingham. You must call ECHD at 217-342-9237 to pre-register for insurance purposes and masks are required for anyone over 2 years of age.
Listen to local radio for weather related changes to clinic times and locations.
The Effingham County Health Department is located at 901 W. Virginia Avenue in Effingham.
For more information visit effcohealth.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.