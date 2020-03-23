Stevens Industries is once again having its annual Flower Sale with proceeds going to United Way of Effingham County.
Premium hanging baskets of double impatients, calibrachoa or petunias are available to order for $15.
Orders must be placed by April 1, with pickup available the week of April 25 at Stevens Industries.
Order forms are available on United Way of Effingham County’s Facebook page, or you can contact Theresa Vogt at Stevens Industries at 217-857-7334 or email her at theresav@stevensind.com
Funds raised go to United Way of Effingham County and will help local partner agencies provide support and services to those in need.
