U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL, author of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act (DWWIA) that was signed into law as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and is helping improve water infrastructure across the country and delivering clean, safe water to Americans, and U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-IL, announced federal support from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program for water infrastructure improvement projects in communities across Illinois.
“Folks across Illinois should have confidence that the systems that carry and process the water they drink and consume are in the best shape possible,” said Duckworth. “I’m proud to announce this federal support to help upgrade, improve and repair the water infrastructure in these communities so they can better deliver clean, drinkable water.”
“Clean and safe water should be accessible to every single Illinois resident — no matter their ZIP code,” said Durbin. “Aging water systems have led to far too many issues in these communities, but thanks to this federal investment, Illinoisans will finally start to see some improvements.”
Recipients of USDA Rural Development grants include:
City of Flora: $5,264,000
Clay County Water Inc. in Flora: $250,000
