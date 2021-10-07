The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the recent award of more than $72,000 in youth literacy grants to Illinois teachers, libraries and nonprofit organizations.
The grants aim to support youth literacy programs in the communities Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Illinois organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 12,007 residents. Grant recipients include Flora Elementary School, which received $2,500.
This week’s grant announcements are also part of a collective $4.5 million effort from Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation that includes more than $3 million in youth literacy programs from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, a new $1.45 million partnership with education nonprofit DonorsChoose and a $50,000 donation to a West Virginia literacy organization to recognize World Teacher Day.
“At Dollar General, we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.