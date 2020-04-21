CRHPC Clinic sites in Albion, Carmi, Christopher, Du Quoin, Eldorado, Fairfield, Flora, Johnston City, Mt. Vernon, Sesser and Shawneetown have been designated as State of Illinois testing sites and have begun performing community testing.
Anyone with COVID-19 questions should call CRHPC’s hotline at 800-408-7351. All patients who meet criteria for testing will be scheduled through the hotline.
Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will be tested outside of the clinic sites or in a designated negative pressure environment on site. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will not be treated in the same areas as the well patients.
If additional information is needed, contact Kim Romani, 618-927-9590.
