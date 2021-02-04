The Effingham County FISH Organization wishes to thank all of the volunteers who helped with the Annual Thanksgiving Day County Dinner and Annual Effingham County Christmas Day Dinner.
The dinners posed new challenges this year with the coronavirus, but the volunteers stepped up to the plate as if it was normal. For the Thanksgiving dinner, they packaged 992 meals in approximately 2 3/4 hours, which was phenomenal. FISH volunteers delivered 702 of those meals all over the county. For the Christmas dinner, they packaged 890-plus meals and delivered 728 of them.
“It was spectacular to watch the coordination and cooperation among the volunteers. It was like a well-oiled machine,” said Susan H. Elke, FISH president and coordinator for the dinners.
FISH also thanks Cornerstone Christian Church for the use of their facility for the Thanksgiving dinner and to the Effingham Child Development Center for the beautiful Thanksgiving Day cards. FISH thanks Martin Hubbard and Clint Hunter for the preparation of the food for the Christmas Dinner and the Beecher City Kluthe Center for the use of the facility.
