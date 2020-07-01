Effingham County FISH is now accepting applications for free school supplies for children in kindergarten through eighth grade who are in need and reside in Effingham County.
Those needing supplies must complete an application for assistance by Friday, July 31. Applications are available at the FISH Service Center, located at the corner of Grove and Maple streets in Effingham, or Catholic Charities, 1502 E. Fayette Ave., Effingham.
Completed applications may be mailed to Effingham County FISH, P.O. Box 473, Effingham IL 62401 or dropped off at the mailbox at the FISH Service Center or Catholic Charities no later than July 31.
Applications received after July 31 will not be processed.
