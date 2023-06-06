First Neighbor Bank, a community bank based in Toledo and wholly-owned by First Neighborhood Bancshares Inc., broke ground May 30 at the site of its new Arthur location at 601 S. Vine St. at the intersection of Route 133 and Vine Street. Construction of the facility will follow and First Neighbor anticipates that it will open in the first quarter 2024.
“The financial center will create a significant presence in Arthur and will provide a warm and inviting place for our customers to interact with their personal bankers,” said Tom Webb, President/CEO. “The new facility will feature sit-down teller stations, a drive-thru, a drive-up ATM and night depository. The financial center will focus on serving all the financial needs of individuals, professionals, small businesses and commercial clients, offering a wide range of transactional and deposit products and services. In addition, First Neighbor’s team of lenders provides private and commercial banking services and all types of loans."
Scott Bland, Senior Vice President of Operations, stated, “We are pleased to begin construction of our new Arthur branch; it is the next step in First Neighbor Bank’s strategy to provide our current and future customers in Arthur and the surrounding area a community-oriented banking center. First Neighbor will still provide financial service at our temporary location at 119 S. Vine St. until we open the doors of our new facility in 2024.”
The General Contractor overseeing the project is Doug Wohltman of K. Wohltman Construction. Many of the sub-contractors are from the Arthur and surrounding communities.
