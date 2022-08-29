First Neighbor Bank announces opening of new branch in Arthur

First Neighbor Bank, a community bank based in Toledo wholly owned by First Neighborhood Bancshares Inc., recently celebrated the opening of its Arthur branch, located at 119 S. Vine St.
A grand opening was held on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Arthur Area Association of Commerce also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the bank that morning, which was attended by the mayor, local merchants and First Neighbor Bank directors and staff.
First Neighbor Bank’s temporary home is located downtown at 119 S Vine St. Plans are in motion for the bank’s permanent branch building to be constructed at the intersection of Illinois Route 133 and Vine Street.
First Neighbor Bank, NA was established in 1890 and originally named Willis Brothers Bank. In 1900, a charter was secured and the bank was renamed The First National Bank of Toledo with capital of $40,000. Following the bank moratorium imposed by the United States presidential order in 1933, the bank reopened as The First National Bank in Toledo. The bank was renamed First Neighbor Bank, NA in 2004. Beginning in the early 1990s, First Neighbor Bank has added bank facilities in Casey, Charleston, Greenup, Mattoon, Neoga, Newman and Paris. The company also has tax and accounting offices in Casey, Charleston and Neoga and investment offices in Casey and Mattoon, with all of the offices located at bank branches.
