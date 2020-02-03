First Neighbor Bank acquires building on Toledo Square

First Neighbor Bank, a community bank based in Toledo, is announcing plans to change its customer service operations in Toledo.
First Neighbor recently acquired a building on the south side of the Toledo square, which had previously housed a bank. S
cott Bland, Senior Vice President of Operations for First Neighbor Bank, said the bank plans to complete a remodeling project along with an addition to the building before moving its Customer Service (tellers) and its loan department to the new location. Once this happens, the existing bank location at 201 N Meridian Street in Toledo will be renovated to house the Operations of the Company, with a possible addition to the west side of the existing building. Those businesses and individuals who have safe deposit boxes at the current location will be contacted prior to relocating them to the Toledo square location.
First Neighbor Bank continues to grow and now includes eight locations in Toledo, Casey, Charleston, Neoga, Greenup, Newman, Mattoon, Paris and soon Tuscola. First Neighbor also has four Tax and Accounting Offices which are located in Casey, Neoga, Mattoon and Charleston.
