MATTOON, IL — First Mid Bank & Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Bailey Swensen to Regional Deposit Manager.
“We are excited to have Bailey transition into the role of Regional Deposit Manager,” says Bethanie Cougill, VP, Southern Illinois Deposit Division Manager of First Mid Bank & Trust.
“She has been a wonderful asset to First Mid over the last few years and I am extremely confident she will serve her communities and colleagues well in her new role.”
Swensen will be responsible for overseeing the Altamont, Charleston, Effingham, Mattoon Main, Mattoon Cross County, Mattoon Drives, and Neoga banking centers in the Central region of the First Mid banking footprint.
She began her career with First Mid in November 2019 and has previously held the roles of Assistant Branch Manager at the Effingham banking center and Market Manager of the banking centers located in Coles County.
Swensen was born and raised in Charleston, where she still resides with her husband and two children. She serves on the local Salvation Army board, the Immanuel Lutheran Preschool board, and leads the Immanuel Lutheran Preschool PTO.
