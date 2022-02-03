Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.