The Effingham County Chamber has postponed the February 4 First Friday Luncheon due to the weather and safety concern for our guests, speaker, staff, and Convention Center employees traveling to the event.
The luncheon is rescheduled for Friday, February 18 at 12 p.m. at the Keller Convention Center and will still feature speaker Nikki Bloemer, PHR, VP of Human Resources & Marketing for Dieterich Bank. Bloemer will present ‘Hiring Best Practices.’
The fee to attend the luncheon is $20.00 per person in advance and is open to the public. Guests can register online through the Chamber Events Calendar at EffinghamCountyChamber.com/Events, or by calling the Chamber at (217) 342-4147
