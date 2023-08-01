Teutopolis Unit 50
First day of student attendance is Aug. 16 with noon dismissal.
Kindergarten and first grade teachers invite students and their parents to “Meet the Teacher Night” on Aug. 14 from 6-7 p.m. You and your child can come anytime during that hour to meet the teacher, drop off supplies, and take a tour of the classroom and building. For questions, call the TGS office at 217-857-3232.
Preschool and Early Childhood students and their parents are invited to an Orientation Night on Aug. 9. If your child is in the an a.m. class, you are invited to come to orientation at 6 p.m. If your child is in a p.m. class, you are invited to come to orientation at 6:30 p.m. Mrs. Ziegler and Mrs. Phillips will be sending more information about Preschool and Early Childhood orientation in the mail. For questions, call the TGS office.
Dieterich Unit 30
First day of student attendance is Thursday, Aug. 17, with a 1:50 p.m. dismissal. Regular hours resume on the 18.
Beecher City Unit 20
First day of student attendance is Aug. 15
Open House at the grade school for grades K-5 will be on Monday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to meet the teachers and visit classrooms.
Altamont Unit 10
First full day of attendance is Aug. 16.
Meet the Teacher/Visit Classrooms will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Altamont Grade School.
Altamont High School will have tours for freshmen Aug. 10 from noon to 6 p.m. starting at the high school office lobby.
