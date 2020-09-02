The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce invite you to come out and celebrate Lake Shelbyville’s 50th Anniversary with a fireworks display over the lake on Saturday, Sept. 12th.
Fireworks will be launched at dusk from Ramp Point, located in Dam West Recreation Area. Lake Shelbyville has compiled a list of locations best suited for viewing the fireworks. Locations include Dam West Recreation Area, Dam East Recreation Area, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, on top of the Lake Shelbyville Dam, and Dam West Overlook. At 8 p.m., the Dam Road will be closed to traffic prior to and during fireworks from the 9th street intersection to Dam East.
Be advised that parking is limited. Alternative locations for parking include Spillway Recreation Area, Forest Park and Dam West High Water Boat Ramp. If parking at the high water ramp, users may access the General Dacey Trail and walk to Dam West.
As always, no outside fireworks of any kind are allowed on government property. Offenders will face a citation if caught in possession of fireworks. Spectators are to practice social distancing during the event.
For additional information, contact the Lake Shelbyville Project Office at 217-774-3951 or the Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce at 217-774-2221.
