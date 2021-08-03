Finfrock promoted to Correctional Officer Corporal

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office announced the recent promotion of Justin Finfrock from correctional officer to Correctional Officer Corporal.
Finfrock has been employed at the sheriff’s office since May 2002, when he was employed as a part-time correctional officer. He became a full-time correctional officer in January 2006. He graduated from the St. Clair County Correctional Academy in 2006.
In his new position, he will be in charge of shift supervision for correctional officers and assisting the Jail Administrator with the administrative duties of the Effingham County Jail.
Justin and his family reside in rural Altamont.
“Justin has a wealth of experience and is a good source of knowledge on jail standards and jail operations. We are counting on him to share his knowledge and experience with our newer staff members to keep our facility safe and operating as it should,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.