Find help with Effingham County Case Manager

Area residents can find assistance filing for unemployment, government phones, finding food and more with the Effingham County Case Manager at the Effingham Public Library, 200 N. Third St. Effingham, IL, Suite 2.
“Effingham County has a wonderful, diverse social support system. However, it can be overwhelming to navigate the system alone. The Effingham County Case Manager is a one-stop, in-person location where anyone can ask questions and connect to resources that will make that challenge easier,” said Amanda McKay, Effingham Public Library Director.
Effingham County Case Manager Joanna Davies and intern Blaze Hartke are available to meet with those needing assistance between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. They are also available through email at effcocasemanager@gmail.com or by phone at 224-209-6638.
To meet the requirements of social distancing, visitors should wear a mask when entering the library. You do not have to live in Effingham County to receive assistance.
“The Effingham County Case Manager project grew from the success we’ve experienced in helping our community with unemployment and other partner services from our off-site locations. As a natural hub for the community, we know that the library’s basement office space, or Suite 2, is the perfect place for people to access those connections,” said McKay.
The Effingham Case Manager will host hours with technology access throughout Effingham County. If an Effingham County community is interested in hosting the Case Manager, contact Joanna Davies at effcocasemanager@gmail.com or at 224-209-6638.
The Effingham County Case Manager is a temporary 5.5-month position funded by a grant from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation through the Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations and the United Way of Illinois. Continuance of the project will depend on further funding.
