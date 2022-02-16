Fifth Annual Six String Summit returns to EPC

Six String Summit producer Marty Williamson has assembled a cast of 24 local legends for a night of music at the Effingham Performance Center on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.
The Fifth Annual event features Marty along with fellow “guitar slingers” John Sawyer of Lerna, Karson Pruemer of Teutopolis, John Spicer of Kinmundy, Mike & Aaron McDevitt of Effingham and Wally Hooker of Carbondale.
Each player takes a turn fronting the Summit Band consisting of Jeremy Adam, Adam Burtch and Kyle Heynen.
“There is a huge pool of talented musicians in our area so we keep it fresh by adding a few new faces every year,” said Williamson. “The show includes lots of interplay between the players and you never know what you’ll see!”
New to this year’s show will be the Summit Singers featuring Roger Biggs, Holly Bray and Heather Latta.
Guests include Danny Shelton, Jed Adam, Jon Fopay, Polly Launay, Sam Roan, Rich Matlock, Kelsey Beard, Sophie Deters, Dave Weidenoffer, Robby Sams and Ruth Bray.
Lobby opens at 6 p.m., with a performance by the Sound Source Music band Celestial Apparition.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at The EPC’s Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.
