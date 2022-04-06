Fidelity Federal Bancorp (the “Company”) and subsidiary United Fidelity Bank, fsb, Evansville, Indiana (“Fidelity”) announced the Company had entered into a definitive stock purchase agreement with Cowden Bancorp Inc. (“CBI”) to acquire CBI’s subsidiary bank, Community Banks of Shelby County, (“CBSC”) Cowden, Illinois. The combined entity will have approximately $3.3 billion in total assets and will serve its customer base through 23 offices.
Fidelity President and CEO Don Neel noted, “We are extremely pleased for the opportunity to join forces with the highly experienced and talented staff of CBSC to serve Shelby County, and believe the local communities will benefit from Fidelity’s increased loan capacity and product delivery channels. We were attracted to CBSC initially because the management and staff of the three CBSC offices have an exceptional reputation for serving their communities. We have found that the bank’s philosophy with respect to customer and community service mirrors our own.”
CBSC President Greg Miller stated, “We are excited to join Fidelity’s team and we look forward to the benefits of scale and expertise to support our focus on serving our customers and our community.”
The transaction is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and is targeted to be completed in the third quarter of 2022.
Cummings & Company LLC served as Fidelity’s financial adviser and SmithAmundsen as Fidelity’s legal counsel. CBSC is represented by the law firm of Howard and Howard.
Based on interim financial information as of Feb. 28, completion of this transaction will result in Fidelity having 23 banking centers and approximately $3.3 billion in total assets. Fidelity currently serves the following Indiana cities: Evansville, Carmel, Newburgh, Ft. Branch and Mt. Vernon. In addition, Fidelity has banking center locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Chicago, Illinois, St. Elmo, Illinois, Denver, Colorado, Destin/Ft. Walton and Ft. Myers, Florida and Long Beach, CA.
