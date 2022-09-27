Fidelity Federal Bancorp ("Fidelity") and United Fidelity Bank ("UFB") has completed the acquisition of Community Banks of Shelby County ("CBSC"), including its three banking centers in the Illinois communities of Cowden, Herrick and Shelbyville. Completion of this transaction occurred on Sept. 23.
Fidelity and UFB President and CEO Don Neel noted, "It has been our continued goal to move into markets with stable core deposits and where the management and staff have an exceptional reputation for sewing their communities. As part of our opportunistic growth strategy, we also seek out prime locations and opportunities to join forces with highly experienced and talented staff. Given our existing presence in nearby St. Elmo, we are excited to add Shelby County to our service area and believe that the local communities will benefit from increased loan capacity and enhanced product delivery channels."
With the completion of this transaction, United Fidelity Bank, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, now has total assets of approximately $4.7 billion, employs more than 230 associates, and operates 23 community banking centers in central and southwest Indiana, Chicago and Central IL, Aurora and Denver, CO, Fort Myers, Fort Walton Beach, and Destin, FL, Long Beach, CA, and the US Virgin Islands.
Fidelity announced earlier this year that it had entered a definitive stock purchase agreement with Rockhold Bancorp and its subsidiary bank, the Bank of Kirksville, and its eight banking centers in the Kirksville - Springfield, MO area. This acquisition is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.
