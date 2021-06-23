The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, is providing financial assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20, 2020.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions:
- The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.
- The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.
- There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.
If an applicant had COVID-19 funeral expenses, they are encouraged to keep and gather documentation.
Types of information should include:
- An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.
- Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that includes the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expenses, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.
- Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. We are not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.
Individuals seeking burial assistance should call the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Helpline at 844-684-6333 or 800-462-7585 (TTY). The application will be completed over the phone with the help of FEMA representatives. The required documentation will then need to be uploaded to their DisasterAssistance.gov account or sent in by mail or fax. More information can be found on FEMA’s website: https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance.
Visit the Effingham County Case Manager at the Effingham Public Library Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. for assistance sending in the required documents or for any additional questions.
