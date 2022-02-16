U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced new federal investments are expected to help several rural businesses and communities across Illinois create 170 jobs and save 328 additional jobs. The investments come through multiple United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Programs.
“I’m proud to see this federal support helping create and save good-paying jobs in rural communities and glad that the Biden Administration is committed to helping uplift local businesses in Illinois,” said Duckworth. “Federal support like this helps create economic opportunities that can empower working families, and I’ll continue working with Senator Durbin and others to make sure hardworking Illinoisans throughout our state receive the resources they deserve.”
“These USDA grants and loans will help create jobs, support small businesses, and spur economic development in rural communities throughout Illinois,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that every corner of our state has access to these federal investments.”
“USDA Rural Development is partnering with diverse businesses and small towns across Illinois to build stronger local economies and vibrant communities through a variety of grants and loan programs.” USDA Rural Development Illinois Director Betsy Dirksen Londrigan said. “By funding these business programs and community facilities, the Biden-Harris Administration continues to answer the call of rural Illinois to invest locally. These investments will help rural communities to transform their economies and bring high-paying jobs, economic opportunities, health care, and education to those who are the engine driving our state forward.”
Among the following Illinois communities and businesses that will receive loans and grants through the USDA, totaling $35,854,987 are:
The City of Flora will receive a grant of $191,052, which is expected to save all the jobs associated with Clay County Hospital’s operating room. The support also allows the purchase of equipment for the operating room.
Norris Electric Cooperative will receive a loan of $204,000, which is expected to create six new jobs and help expand a warehouse in Illinois.
