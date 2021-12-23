U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Chair of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works’ (EPW) Subcommittee on Fisheries, Water and Wildlife, and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced an infusion of support from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program will be awarded to 12 Illinois communities and organizations to help rural communities across the state modernize and protect their drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
“Helping rural communities upgrade their water infrastructure systems is critical to upholding every American’s right to clean water — no matter their zip code, the color of their skin or the size of their income,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to announce this support for water infrastructure alongside Senator Durbin, and I will continue to advocate for much-needed updates in our water systems to improve lives all across Illinois and our nation.”
“Clean water is a right, not a luxury,” Durbin said. “Today’s federal funding announcement will help several communities deliver clean drinking water and appropriately deal with wastewater. I will continue to work with Senator Duckworth to help modernize water infrastructure across Illinois.”
Among the Illinois communities and organizations that will receive loans and grants through the USDA are:
- EJ Water Cooperative Inc. is expected to receive a $960,000 grant and a $3,537,000 loan to construct a reservoir that will provide 28,306 residents in south-central Illinois with updated water infrastructure.
- Gateway Regional Water Company in Marion County is expected to receive a $1,135,000 grant and a $1,028,000 loan to address water supply needs for Farina Farms, the city of Kinmundy and the Gateway Transmission System. This will serve 1,314 Illinoisans.
- Clay County Water Inc. is expected to receive a $694,600 loan to improve the quantity and quality of the existing water available for 100 Illinoisans by constructing 5.4 miles of 4-inch and 6-inch waterline and installing a new master meter.
In April, the Senate passed Duckworth’s bipartisan Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act by a vote of 89-2, which would upgrade aging water infrastructure, address the threat of climate change on our water systems, invest in new technologies and provide assistance to marginalized communities. Last month, President Biden signed the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal into law, which included Duckworth’s water provisions.
The USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program provides funding for clean, reliable drinking water and wastewater infrastructure for homes and businesses in eligible rural and working communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.