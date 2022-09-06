The FBI works shoulder to shoulder with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies across the country through more than 300 task forces made up of close to 3,000 members. In some instances, task forces are created to address specific criminal or national security threats. One such recently organized task force is the FBI Springfield Field Office’s Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West (TOC-W).
The TOC-W Task Force was created to identify, target and prosecute transnational criminal organizations that are engaged in criminal activity involving a myriad of federal violations, including but not limited to drug trafficking, money laundering, homicide, extortion, kidnapping and public corruption. The Southern Illinois TOC-W Task Force enhances the effectiveness of federal, state and local law enforcement resources through a well-coordinated initiative seeking the most effective investigative and prosecutorial avenues by which to convict and incarcerate dangerous offenders.
The primary focus of the TOC-W Task Force is on large-scale drug conspiracies involving drug trafficking organizations operating throughout Southern Illinois and Mexico. To date, the task force has arrested over 50 subjects and seized hundreds of pounds of drugs, multiple firearms and over $100,000 in cash.
“Tackling crime in our communities requires every resource, every bit of knowledge and experience and every relationship. Task forces empower law enforcement agencies by utilizing the unique strengths and resources of each agency to successfully investigate and arrest dangerous criminals who threaten Illinois communities. The accomplishments of the TOC-W Task Force demonstrate the effectiveness of this collaboration,” said FBI Springfield Special Agent in Charge David Nanz.
TOC-W is comprised of officers from the following law enforcement agencies: Alton Police Department, Bond County Sheriff’s Office, Carlyle Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Centralia Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Salem Police Department, Wood River Police Department, Harrisburg Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office.
The FBI and its law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that Americans feel safe and secure in their homes and neighborhoods. If you witness a crime or observe something suspicious, contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.
