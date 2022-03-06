After nine years of serving the people of Fayette County as state’s attorney, Republican Joshua Morrison is announcing his intention to seek the office of Resident Circuit Judge for Fayette County, replacing the retiring Judge Don Schafer.
“Throughout my career as a prosecutor, I have made it my mission to seek justice. During the last few years, it has become increasingly apparent that the future of this state may be decided by the judiciary, and as such, we need to elect judges who have proven that they will protect citizens’ Constitutional rights while not being afraid to make tough decisions. I believe that my track record of prosecution, my support of law enforcement, and my work to protect citizens’ rights during the pandemic shows my commitment to doing just that.”
During 2021 alone, Morrison’s office filed 369 felony cases, a 70% increase from when he began his tenure in 2012, and more than double the number of cases filed in neighboring Bond County. He has also made improvements and efficiencies to his office, including moving to a grand jury model to initiate prosecution. This model not only allows for more efficient use of county resources but also allows the public to have input into the cases being prosecuted by the court system in Fayette County.
Morrison was among the first state’s attorneys to condemn Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID mandates and protect individuals’ rights by directing law enforcement within Fayette County to follow the law as it was written and not issue citations for mask mandate violations or businesses being open in defiance of Pritzker’s closures. He has worked closely with businesses and the Fayette County Health Department to ensure Fayette County has stayed as open as possible through the pandemic.
Morrison began his prosecutorial career in 2007, serving as an assistant state’s attorney in Sangamon County in the Traffic and Misdemeanor Division. He also served as a DUI prosecution specialist before being promoted to the Felony Division. He was elected Fayette County State’s Attorney in 2012 and was reelected in 2016 and 2020.
Morrison grew up in Pana as the youngest of 10 children and the son of Madge Morrison and the late William (Bill) Morrison, a coal miner. He earned an associate degree from Lake Land College, bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University and juris doctorate from Thomas Cooley Law School. Morrison lives in Vandalia with his wife, Brooke, and sons Isaiah, 9, and Alexander, 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.