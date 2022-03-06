Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain, heavy at times early. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.