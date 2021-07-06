Fayette County auction in memory of 4-H member

The sale of a special red Holstein dairy steer will take place at the Fayette County 4-H Auction in memory of Holly Lidy.
Hosted by the Fayette County Livestock Association on Tuesday, July 13, 4-H members have the opportunity to sell their livestock projects to community members and businesses.
Lidy, a seven-year member of the Shafter Friends 4-H Club, was tragically killed in November 2019. Due to COVID, she was unable to honored at the 2020 fair as wished.
Lidy’s steer will conclude the auction, as the last animal of the evening. The money raised will benefit Fayette County 4-H.
To make a donation, contact one of the memorial organizers: Dave Lidy, 618-292-5395; Brian Willenborg, 618-267-3857; Bob Willenborg, 618-322-4074; Jared Stine, 618-322-4937; Joe Schaal, 618-283-5264.
Checks can be made to OCF–Holly Lidy Scholarship Fund.
One of the many ways Lidy’s family is honoring her memory is a scholarship fund through FNB Community Bank in Vandalia. Visit Holly’s Mountain on Facebook for more ways Holly’s legacy is being remembered. The steer will be donated back to support this scholarship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.