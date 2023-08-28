The theme chosen for the 2023 Halloween Parade, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 29, will be "Favorite Characters from Outer Space." The parade, presented by Effingham Sunrise Rotary, will commence at 2 p.m.
Parade participants are advised to assemble for the procession between noon and 1 p.m. along Maple Street, between Temple and Evergreen avenues. A fee of $20 will apply for all entries, excluding veterans, school groups and emergency vehicles. The entry fee will be directed toward the Polio Plus initiative. For 36 years, the collaborative efforts of the Effingham Noon and Sunrise Rotary Clubs have been dedicated to supporting Rotary International's campaign to eradicate polio worldwide.
Those interested in taking part, whether as groups, organizations, businesses or individuals, are requested to fill out the entry form. The completed forms can be returned to: Halloween Parade, Attn: Nathan Earnest, 501 E. Evergreen, Effingham, IL 62401. Entry forms can be obtained at West & Company (501 E. Evergreen) and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce office (903 N. Keller Drive). Additionally, entry forms can be accessed on the chamber's website calendar at effinghamcountychamber.com or on the Sunrise Rotary’s Facebook page (@effinghamillinoissunriserotary). The final day for submitting parade entries is Friday, Oct. 20. For further details, contact Nathan Earnest at 217-347-5181 or Becky Brown at 217-347-6283.
Established in 1994, the Effingham Sunrise Rotary Club is a local service organization. Their weekly meetings are held every Tuesday at 7 a.m. For more information contact President Jay Wallace at 217-343-9551.
