Join state legislators Blaine Wilhour and Darren Bailey and the Illinois Farm Bureau for a Farmland Assessment Seminar Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen Avenue, Effingham.
Learn how your farmland is evaluated for property tax purposes with a presentation by Brenda Matherly, Director of Local Government, IFB.
Also Pamela Braun, Supervisor of Assessments, will be available to answer your questions.
All area residents are welcome to attend.
Contact Wilhour’s office for questions at 217-994-9348.
