Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.