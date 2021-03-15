FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is offering multiple scholarships to incoming students of all majors who will be attending the university next fall.
In 2020, the Illinois chapter gave out over $20,000 to incoming students in scholarships. In 2021, the chapter plans to give out more depending upon a qualified pool of candidates. Scholarships range from $500 to $5,000.
To be eligible, you must be a male student who will be attending the University of Illinois for the first time during the next fall semester. All majors are encouraged to apply. Applications will be due April 1.
To learn more about the scholarship and apply visit https://farmhouse.web.illinois.edu/wp/new-student-scholarship.
