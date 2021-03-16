Hastings Mutual Insurance Company, an award-winning regional property casualty insurer serving six states in the Midwest, recognized Farley Insurance Agency Inc., Newton, on its membership into The 1885 Club for 2021.
Of the approximately 600 agencies contracted with Hastings Mutual, only 24 have attained this elite recognition for profitability, partnership, and production.
“To have been an inaugural member of Hasting Mutual’s 1885 Club and to continue to achieve the highest standards set forth is quite humbling. We appreciate the exceptional products and services Hastings Mutual has to offer their policyholders and look forward to their continued commitment to excellence.” said Tim Farley, president.
The members of The 1885 Club are leaders in their field. Member agencies must meet top performance levels of premium and profit each year in order to be named part of this prestigious club. Their success comes from superior collaboration, strong partnerships, and sustained growth. The 1885 Club agencies are recognized by Hastings Mutual Insurance Company as high-quality partners for their outstanding achievements and dedication to excellence.
“Hastings Mutual’s The 1885 Club is reserved for those agency partners like Farley Insurance Agency who have achieved remarkable results and have demonstrated commitment to building a strong partnership with us, their clients, and the communities that they serve,” said Joe Babiak, president and CEO of Hastings Mutual.
