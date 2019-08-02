The National Alliance on Mental Illness will have its monthly family support group meeting Aug. 14.
Do you need help supporting a loved one, family member, friend, neighbor, or concerns about someone you know suffering from mental illness? Trying to navigate the ever changing system to get help? Welcome, we've all been there. We don't claim to have all the answers, but together we will help you look for them, and share our experiences ...You are not alone.
Finger foods, and refreshments will be there, and you're welcome to bring your own to share if you wish. Before support meeting, we will also have a speaker, Bev Drake, with Team Of Mercy Suicide Support Group, a not for profit group that assists survivors who have lost loved ones to suicide. She will be speaking about local services offered and related information.
The meeting is Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. (Support meetings are held on a regular basis on the second Wednesday of each month). It's at Heartland Human Services, 1200 N. 4th St., Effingham. Enter at the north doors, look for the NAMI Sign.
Founded in 1979, NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI has over 1,100 affiliates in communities across the country who engage in advocacy, research, support, and education.
