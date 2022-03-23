Family Life Center receives grant

State Farm recently awarded a $5,000 grant to the Family Life Center in Effingham. The funds will assist the organization’s child passenger safety seat program.
This program offers free infant car seats to clients to make sure their children are safe as possible while riding in a vehicle. Clients will be shown how to properly install these car seats, and receive complimentary home safety products, such as safety locks, electrical outlet covers and first-aid kits.
The intended outcome of the program is to provide a safe environment for children to survive and thrive in the community. Over 100 car seats and numerous home safety products have been distributed to families in Effingham, Jasper, Shelby, Clay and Fayette counties.
“At State Farm, we make it our business to be like a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger and better-educated communities," said Effingham State Farm agent Stephanie Uebinger, who along with her father, Effingham State Farm agent Leon Gobczynski, presented the check. “Healthy and safe neighborhoods are the foundation of a strong society, and organizations like the Family Life Center definitely stride to make our local communities a better place to live."
The Family Life Center, a Christian not-for-profit ministry, provides practical assistance, education and support to empower and equip women, men, and families experiencing pregnancy, parenting and related issues to live healthy, productive lives.
