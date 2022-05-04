The Family Case Management Program (FCM) is a statewide program that helps income-eligible clients with a pregnant woman, infant, or young child to obtain the health care services and other assistance they may need to have a healthy pregnancy and to promote the child’s healthy development.
The goals of the Family Case Management Program are to:
• Provide access to primary health care
• Identify and resolve service barriers
• Provide health education to all eligible clients
• Reduce infant mortality and morbidity
• Reduce very low and low birth rates
The program serves pregnant women and infants in families that are below 200% of the federal poverty level at no cost. Local FCM programs develop close working relationships with physicians, hospitals, pharmacists and other specialty medical providers. The FCM program also collaborates (and develops signed working agreements) with community agencies to address barriers in accessing medical services, child care, transportation, housing, food, mental health needs and substance abuse services. Case management providers are extensions of the local Department of Human Service offices in that they serve as authorized agents for completing Medicaid Presumptive Eligibility (MPE) applications for pregnant women, and assist families in completing All Kids applications for their children health insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.