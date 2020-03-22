Families participate in Suds & Stories event

On March 5, Effingham Elks Lodge 1016 partnered with the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library and Becker’s Wash and Dry to provide Suds & Stories – an opportunity for families to do laundry while children enjoyed a special storytime and received books to take home.
Families called the library at 217-342-2464 or registered online at effinghamlibrary.org for 6 or 7:30 p.m. laundry times. Seven families registered for the 6 p.m. time while three families registered for the 7:30 slot.
Grant funds covered the cost of laundry detergent, fabric softener sheets, quarters for the washers/dryers, snacks/drinks for children and books to give away. Six volunteers with the Elks were on hand to assist families while two library staff provided storytime.
Suds & Stories was funded by the Elk National Foundation Community Investment Program through its’ Spotlight Grant. Effingham Elks’ Lodge 1016 used this opportunity to shine a light on an important issue facing nearly every American community — family literacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.