The Heather Began Education Grant Fund awarded four grants for the fall season school year.
Three teachers at Altamont Grade School received $500 each for their classrooms. Cheryl Jackman, a kindergarten teacher, for Decodable Readers curriculum to teach children to read using phonics. Laurie Akeman, a kindergarten teacher, for purchasing a Scholastic Book a Month for every student throughout the school year. Jenna Murray, a third grade teacher, for a classroom bookshelf and a new book for every student throughout the school year. Lastly, Charlotte Habing, a fifth grade teacher at Sacred Heart School, also received $500 for a class reading project of "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio.
Robert and Julie Began, along with their daughter, Hannah, established the Heather Began Memorial Education Fund in memory of their daughter, Heather, who passed away in October 2019. The fund will award grants to K-4 educators in Altamont, Illinois, and her former school in Avondale, Arizona.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation manages more than 180 funds for the immediate and long-term benefit of communities in southeastern Illinois. For more information, contact Alex Pleasant, Interim President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, at 217-342-5419 or alex@southeasternillinois.org.
