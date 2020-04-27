Applications for the 2020 FACE college scholarships are now available to download.
FACE will award two $1,000 scholarships for students graduating form an Effingham County high school who have been accepted to attend college with a major in a Fine Arts or Theater Arts program.
FACE is now accepting applications for the Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial scholarship for Fine Arts and the Russ and Barb Kelley Memorial Scholarship for Theater Arts.
Additional information on both scholarships and the applications can be found at effinghamface.com. Applications are due May 20.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption of normal summer programs, FACE will not be offering the junior high and high school summer camp scholarships this year.
For questions, call 217-347-9678.
