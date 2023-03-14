The FACE players celebrate 50 years of bringing live theater to the Effingham community with the comedy farce “Love, Sex, & the IRS.”
The FACE Players will present three performances of “Love, Sex & the IRS” at the Effingham Performance Center at 7 p.m Friday, March 17; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Tickets are $20 including taxes and fees.
“This is a fall-down-in-the-aisle-laughing kind of show you won’t want to miss,” said Les Liss, director of the FACE production.
“Love, Sex & The IRS,” written by Billy Van Zant and Jane Milmore, is a wild farce with twists of fate, sight gags, mistaken identities and hilarious comic lines. Jon Tractman and Leslie Arthur are out of work musicians who room together in New York City. To save money, Jon has been filing tax returns listing the pair as married. The day of reckoning comes when the Internal Revenue Service informs the couple they are going to be investigated.
The cast includes Adam Alexander as Leslie Arthur; Dick Wente as Jon Tractman; Veronica Schraer as Kate Dennis; Tracy Phelps as Vivian Tractman; Randy Esch as Mr. Jansen; Dave Parker as Floyd Spinner; Karan Greuel as Connie; and Les Liss as Arnold Grunion. Production staff includes Les Liss, Director; Leslie Jenkins, Assistant Director; and Sara Ruding, Stage Manager. Stage crew includes Jo Thomas, Taylor Torres, Hanna Jones, Alexia Jones and Cheyenne Brinker.
“We are excited to host the FACE Players at The EPC as they celebrate 50 years in our community,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC. “Our organization and FACE’s organization have very similar missions, which include promoting the arts in the community.”
FACE, which was established in 1973, is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain the community by providing superior theatrical, musical and choral experiences for both participants and audiences.
“We are honored and grateful to partner with the ACCI Board and the EPC to celebrate our 50th anniversary season,” said Nancy Liss, president of FACE. “You won’t want to miss out on this classic farce just in time for tax season!”
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Box Office by calling 217-540-2788 or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc. Tickets can also be purchased at the door before the show.
Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on show days from 10 a.m. to show time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.