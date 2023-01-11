Fine Arts County of Effingham (FACE) is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, and two longtime FACE members were the program guests at the Effingham Noon Rotary meeting on Jan. 11.
Les and Nancy Liss have either starred in or directed dozens of FACE productions, as well as served in leadership roles in the organization.
FACE is relocating this year to the Effingham Performance Center after many years at the Ron Diehl Center at Hendelmeyer Park. A public reception is being hosted by the EPC for FACE. The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Rotary student guest of the week was Sanna Trupiano, daughter of Manny and Nicole Trupiano and a senior at St. Anthony High School. She is a part of the cheerleading squad and Pep Club along with the Sisterhood Group, and plans to attend SIUE this fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.