FACE (Fine Arts, County of Effingham) is offering up to $3,500 annually to Effingham County students who are interested in furthering their education in various areas in the fine arts field.
Junior high and high school students are encouraged to apply for assistance up to $500 for tuition to Fine Arts summer camps. This can include theater, choral, band or dance camps, among others.
Graduating seniors furthering their formal education with a major in any of a wide range of Fine Arts or Theater Arts may apply for one of two $1,000 college scholarships.
The Russ and Barb Kelley Memorial Scholarship for Theater Arts is a $1,000 award to be given to a graduating senior of an Effingham County school and enrolled in an accredited college with a major in Theater Arts.
The Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship for graduating seniors enrolled in an accredited college with a major in any of the disciplines in the Fine Arts.
Applications are available at all Effingham County schools. Contact the head of the fine arts department or career counselor.
All applications must be received by May 6.
For more information or to download an application, go to our web-site, www.effinghamface.com, e mail info@effinghamface.com or call Nancy Liss @ 217 347-9678.
