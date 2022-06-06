FACE (Fine Arts County of Effingham) has named two recipients of it 2022 Summer Camp Scholarships.
Isaac Vahling, an 11th grade student from Teutopolis High School, will be attending the Senior Band Camp at the University of Illinois. Isaac plays the tuba.
Lucy Silva, a seventh grader attending St. Anthony Grade School, received a scholarship to the Effingham Performance Center ’s Summer Theater Camp.
Each year FACE awards up to $3,500 to students in Effingham County who pursue college degrees in the Fine Arts or who wish to attend summer camps relating to theater, dance, music or art.
