FACE, Fine Arts, County of Effingham announced the recipients of the FACE 2020 Fine Arts Scholarships.
Joseph Niemerg, son of Edward and Lori Niemerg of Dieterich, is the recipient of the FACE Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial Scholarship for Fine Arts.
Joseph received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Quincy University this fall with a major in Music Education.
Jessica Nantes, daughter of Leyff and Silmara Nantes of Effingham, also received a 2020 Bob and Jeanne Cox Memorial Scholarship for Fine Arts.
Jessica received a $1,000 scholarship to attend Eastern Illinois University this fall, with an open major in Music.
FACE awards each year up to $3,500 to Effingham County students interested in furthering their studies in many areas of fine arts.
Additional information on FACE activities can be found at effinghamface.com or by calling 217-347-9678.
